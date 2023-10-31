A grandmother had the time of her life when she took on a special role at her granddaughter’s recent wedding in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Ruthie Klatte adores her flower garden and keeps on tending it despite having turned 100 years old not long ago, KARE 11 reported Monday.
When speaking of her beloved grandmother, Jillian Klatte said the elderly woman is the pillar of their family, adding, “She’s awesome; she’s a rock star.”
As Jillian’s wedding day approached, she wanted to make it one her grandmother would remember, so she asked her to be her flower girl, and Ruthie accepted.
“She’s been a role model for me my whole life. So, I just said, I want my grandma to do it,” Jillian said.
Ruthie did not appear nervous in the moments before she walked down the aisle as everyone watched her diligently scatter flower petals across the floor.
Attendants was overjoyed as they saw the smiling grandmother, wearing roses, make it up the aisle before the blushing bride entered.
An image shows the pair hugging after the ceremony:
A Minnesota bride says her pick for flower girl was an easy one. Jillian Klatte chose her 100-year-old grandmother,…
Posted by Boyd Huppert on Monday, October 30, 2023
According to Southern Bride, sometimes the role of grandmother on a couple’s wedding day is not always front and center:
Most often over looked, the role of grandmother of the bride or groom becomes on afterthought. Why not shake things up by offering the matriarch of your family take on the role of flower girl.
These days grandmothers are showing more spunk and sass than ever so we think giving them this special role will not only melt their hearts but also elicit all kinds of smiles from your guests as well!
There is even a Pinterest board dedicated to grandmothers who take on the role of flower girl.
Meanwhile, social media users had a lot to say in reaction to the KARE story.
“So sweet!! What a gift Ruthie is!!” one person commented, while another said, “Ruthie is 100 going on 70. And a ray of sunshine.”
