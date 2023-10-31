A grandmother had the time of her life when she took on a special role at her granddaughter’s recent wedding in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ruthie Klatte adores her flower garden and keeps on tending it despite having turned 100 years old not long ago, KARE 11 reported Monday.

When speaking of her beloved grandmother, Jillian Klatte said the elderly woman is the pillar of their family, adding, “She’s awesome; she’s a rock star.”

As Jillian’s wedding day approached, she wanted to make it one her grandmother would remember, so she asked her to be her flower girl, and Ruthie accepted.

“She’s been a role model for me my whole life. So, I just said, I want my grandma to do it,” Jillian said.