Over 13,000 Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard

More than 13,000 children’s nightgowns sold exclusively on Amazon have been recalled for “fail[ing] to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Nov. 9.

The recall affects approximately 13,300 children’s nightgowns manufactured in China and sold by iMOONZZ from March of 2023 through June of 2023 for between $20 and $29.

The recall involves four styles of iMOONZZZ-branded children’s nightgowns, which were sold in sizes 3-4T, 5-6 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, 8-9 Years, and 10-12 Years.

The commission recommended consumers immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop use, and call iMOONZZZ for a full refund.

“Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws,” according to the commission. “Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment by email at imoonzzz-recall@cdreame.com . Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. iMOONZZZ is contacting all known purchasers directly.”

The commission said no injuries or incidents involving the children’s nightgowns have been reported.

Images of the recalled styles can be seen here.