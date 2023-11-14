A charter bus with numerous students on board was rear-ended by a semi truck on Ohio’s I-70 early Tuesday.

Authorities say three people were killed and 18 others hurt during the incident that occurred as the bus was taking the Tuscarawas Valley students and their chaperones to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus, WKYC reported, noting the conference was promptly canceled when leadership learned of the crash.

Meanwhile, the 18 injured were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The outlet said there were 57 people on the bus. It was still unclear what caused the wreck, but officials are investigating.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on I-70 near state Route 310. Drone footage shows the severely damaged bus and semi truck as crews assessed the damage:

During a press conference, an official said the crash involved five vehicles, adding the scene was still active and the interstate was closed for the time being:

Officials also said they were not able to say exactly how long the road would be closed.

“A public safety notice was issued to drivers in the area of the crash, which noted that the closure would last several hours,” according to WYKC.

Meanwhile, ABC News reported the extent of the injuries the group of 18 suffered was unknown. However, the outlet added some of those injuries were being described as minor.

In a social media post Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) said, “Fran and I are praying for everyone involved in the bus crash east of Columbus today.”

Fran and I are praying for everyone involved in the bus crash east of Columbus today. It is our worst nightmare to have a bus full of children involved in such a terrible crash, and it is certainly the worst nightmare that families and schools can endure. I am with @OSHP now, and… — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 14, 2023

“It is our worst nightmare to have a bus full of children involved in such a terrible crash, and it is certainly the worst nightmare that families and schools can endure. I am with @OSHP now, and we will provide updates when they are available,” he concluded.