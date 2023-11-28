Hospitals in China are reportedly grappling with cases of respiratory illnesses, and the situation has some American medical professionals concerned.

In Washington, DC, hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care facilities, and clinics are seeing a rise in patients seeking care, Fox 5 said Monday.

The outlet reported:

The World Health Organization is reportedly reviewing data from China after video apparently emerged showing droves of people being treated for what’s being described as a mystery respiratory illness, disproportionately impacting children. PM Pediatrics Senior Medical Advisor Dr. Christina Johns tells FOX 5 the medical community is watching what’s happening in China closely but there’s no panicking yet.

The Chinese state newspaper Global Times recently acknowledged the rising cases of respiratory illnesses in the country that have mostly affected children, Breitbart News reported Friday.

China has blamed the situation on the population’s “immunity gap” that was due to its extremely strict coronavirus lockdowns.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) said there were no unusual or novel pathogens found in the clusters of child pneumonia cases affecting the communist country, Breitbart News reported, adding the organization was trying to allay fears that another global pandemic was on the horizon.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs,” and it can be mild or threaten a person’s life.

“It is most serious for infants and young children, people older than age 65, and people with health problems or weakened immune systems,” the site reads, adding some symptoms include chest pain when breathing or coughing, fatigue, fever, low body temperature, nausea, and shortness of breath.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Health said they are monitoring flu activity in the area, according to the Fox report.