A man with Down syndrome in Lorain, Ohio, recently bowled a perfect game, a feat that has a deeper meaning for him than just a score.

Fifty-year-old Andy Rivera scored 300 while participating in the special needs bowling league his late mother started 25 years ago to help her community members have fun together, WCVB reported Thursday.

An image shows Andy doing what he loves most:

His sister, Elba Perez, said Andy has been a great bowler for years. When he was young, he fell in love with it, therefore, his mother created the league that still meets at Rebman Recreation.

“I think one of the reasons why she started this was for them, besides going to a day program, being able to have fun. They socialize with one another and eventually they become friends,” someone close to Andy told Fox 8:

Perez is glad the league is still going strong because she knows people with special needs just want to belong and be accepted. She also noted Andy absolutely loves hanging out at the recreation center.

“If it was up to Andy he probably would bowl every day,” she said.

When he recently bowled the perfect game, the room erupted into cheers and applause. An image shows him high-fiving his fans after scoring:

Perez said Andy misses his beloved parents very much. His mother brought him to the bowling alley so he could focus on getting better by practicing often and having fun doing it.

Although the exciting event was bittersweet, the siblings believe their mother was there in spirit to cheer him on.

“Mom’s anniversary of passing was Dec. 5 of 2020 and he did this on Dec. 9, so I personally feel that she’s here,” Perez explained.

A similar instance happened in October 2022 when a Minnesota teen who has autism bowled the perfect game, Fox 9 reported at the time:

“His parents say he improves his skills by watching videos of professional bowlers on YouTube, and he loves both the camaraderie and competition of bowling in a league once a week,” the outlet said.