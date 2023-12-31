A distraught man was restrained by several people on a Saturday flight from Rio de Janeiro to Miami, Local 10 reported.

He was reportedly supposed to board American Airlines flight 9948 Friday evening that was headed to Miami International Airport, according to the report.

However, the man apparently became distraught and began yelling for someone to help him while also screaming, “They’re killing me” in Spanish.

Video footage shows the man, wearing a blue shirt, grey pants, and black shoes, being held on the floor of what seems to be the plane’s galley area.

The group holding him appears to be all men with a flight attendant standing nearby. At one point, someone tries to place a strip of duct tape over the man’s mouth, but he sharply turns his head away.

The group eventually secured the man before security arrived to help. The Local 10 report added that no arrests were reported in the case and the flight was not delayed.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the video, one person writing, “If you can’t chill out then just stay home and let the rest of us get along.”

Meanwhile, the Local 10 report also said, “In a breakdown of unruly passengers from the FAA, in 2022 there was a 59% decrease in incidents from the year before, and in 2023 there were 1,987 reports, an 80% decrease compared to 2021.”

In February 2022, an American Airlines flight was diverted to Kansas City when a passenger tried but was unable to open the cockpit door, then made an attempt to open the plane’s door, Breitbart News reported at the time.

Once the flight landed, officials took the man into custody.

A similar incident happened in May when a passenger on a South Korean flight was accused of opening an emergency door before the aircraft landed in Daegu, per Breitbart News.

“Other travelers tried to keep the individual from touching the door; however, their efforts proved in vain because it opened,” the outlet said.