Locals in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are rejoicing that a missing teenager with Down syndrome was located safe over the weekend.

Seventeen-year-old Kayla Durler is loved by many people, including those with a local group called Jamie’s Dream Team, WTAE reported Sunday.

The group organized a search for the young woman and one among the team, identified as Rebecca Bykoski, was the individual who ultimately found her.

“I was just very joyous, very thankful, very appreciative, and appreciative of the police and all they did to look for her and help organize and coordinate with Jamie’s Dream Team so that we were able to be in the community,” Bykoski said of the ordeal.

Durler went missing early Friday after a miscommunication led her to be dropped off at Sto-Rox High School which was closed because of a utilities emergency situation.

The teenager was seen a few hours later after she hopped on a bus going to the downtown area, however, that was the last time anyone saw her until a miracle happened.

Video footage shows her sitting waiting at a bus stop with other people:

Jamie’s Dream Team took immediate action by passing out flyers and telling everyone to keep an eye out for her while about 150 volunteers combed the area.

According to Jamie Ward, people were showing up by the carload asking how they could help with the effort.

“They were unbelievable. Parkway Center Mall, they opened there. They opened to us as a warming shelter, and as a hub to pass out flyers. Everyone was so unbelievable,” Ward explained.

#PleaseShare: County Police are assisting in the search for 17-year-old Kayla Durler from Stowe Township. This is an updated photo showing Kayla getting off a PRT bus on Stanwix St downtown at 10:15 am. Please call 9-1-1 w/ info. Additional Details: https://t.co/FAjRd36R1x pic.twitter.com/9FgzVFS0VZ — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) January 6, 2024

The search went on for nearly five hours until Bykoski saw the young woman in front of a downtown store. Police said medics evaluated her but she appeared to be fine.

A relieved Bykoski said the teenager was not afraid when she was found.

She also told CBS Pittsburgh she had a certain feeling throughout the day about the situation. “Even from when I started I was like ‘I’m gonna find her.’ I’m very determined.”

According to the Jamie’s Dream Team website, the charity’s mission is to “lift the spirits of those suffering from, and ease the burden caused by, serious illness, injury, disability or trauma.”