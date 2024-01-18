A traveler on a SpiceJet flight got a nice note when he found himself trapped inside the plane’s bathroom on Tuesday for more than an hour.

The incident happened during the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru when the restroom’s door malfunctioned, Indian Express reported Thursday.

However, the man was saved after the aircraft landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) once engineers were able to pry the door open and release him, the outlet said.

While the man was locked inside the tiny restroom, flight crew members and other passengers tried to open the door, but they were unsuccessful at freeing him.

While he waited to be rescued, the crew stuffed a note under the door informing him that everyone tried to help.

“Do not panic, We are landing in a few minutes, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, an engineer will come. Do not panic,” the message read:

Not the Best Start to the Year for this Man!! A passenger travelling onboard SpiceJet Boeing 737 got trapped inside the lavatory. Incident happened onboard SpiceJet flight SG268 from Mumbai to Bengaluru. As the toilet door malfunctioned, he had to remain inside for around an… pic.twitter.com/n4NlA5kjgH — JetArena (@ArenaJet) January 17, 2024

Social media users shared varying thoughts on the incident, one person writing, “He paid to sit in the toilet for the entire journey.”

“Am I the only one who saw this headline and imagined how peaceful that sounded?” another person replied, while someone else said, “First mistake was getting on a plane named ‘spice jet.'”

In a statement, SpiceJet addressed what happened on the plane and said: