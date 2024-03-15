WATCH: Las Vegas Officers Awarded for Saving Woman Trapped in Raging Fire

Three police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada, were honored recently for saving a woman from near death in a raging fire.

Officials with the Clark County Fire Department presented each of the men with the Citizen Heroism Award for their actions on December 27, News 3 reported Thursday.

The heroes were identified as Officer Marcolini, Officer Manzanedo, and Officer Silva of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s (LVMPD) South Central Area Command.

The officers were at the end of their shift when they realized a building was on fire and rushed to the scene.

Video footage of the harrowing incident shows the officers run toward the corner of the apartment building, and one of them told the woman, who was trapped on a second-floor balcony, not to move:

HEROISM AWARD!

Yesterday, Officer Marcolini, Officer Manzanedo, and Officer Silva from @LVMPDSCAC were acknowledged by the @ClarkCountyFD for their quick actions to save a woman from a fire. They received a heroism award! pic.twitter.com/ANLWOMTh31 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 15, 2024

The officer made sure no one else was inside the dwelling. The camera then panned around to show the raging fire in another part of the building.

Moments later, the policeman told his fellow officers to move a dumpster so he could climb onto it to reach the woman.

The woman’s cries became more distressed as the officers prepared to rescue her. Without hesitation, he then climbed onto the dumpster and grabbed hold of the barefoot woman, who told him, “I’m so sorry!” Another officer and neighbors then helped her down off of the dumpster.

“Oh, thank you,” the woman told the helpers. Authorities said she received medical attention after the incident, and the officers were not hurt during the rescue.

According to LVMPD’s website, the agency said its mission is to “provide exceptional police services in partnership with the community”:

Back in December, these officers were finishing their shift when they saw thick, black smoke nearby. They immediately went to the area near Reno and Tamarus and saw the flames shooting from a second-floor apartment. pic.twitter.com/NB1rUsyCX9 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 15, 2024

Social media users were quick to praise the officers, one person writing, “You all are the best in the USA!” while another person said, “Great job to all involved!”

In addition, law enforcement officials expressed their gratitude, stating, “We are beyond proud of these officers for their quick thinking and even faster action to work as a team and save this woman.”