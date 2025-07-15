A California mother gets lots of questions about the unique birth dates of her four beautiful children.

Nauzhae Drake of Apple Valley gave birth to her fourth child on July 7 and said people are always asking her if she has triplets or twins and she replies, “No. They’re all born on different years,” ABC 7 reported Tuesday.

In fact, all of Drake’s children arrived on the seventh day of the seventh month but in different years. Her children’s names are Kailowa, Kewan, Na’zaiyla, and Khalan.

However, none of her children were due on what ended up being their birthday and none of her babies were induced.

Drake said when her doctor looked at her chart and realized the babies all came on their own and chose that special day to make their appearance, he was shocked.

The odds of the situation are estimated to be in the millions, and now people are telling Drake she should try and cash in on her apparent luck.

“Everyone has told me to go and play the lottery,” she stated.

Drake’s babies are not the only ones who have incredible stories behind their births. In 2017, Breitbart News reported that for the second time in San Diego twins were born in separate years on New Year’s Eve 2016 and New Year’s Day 2017:

Baby girl number one arrived at 11:56 p.m. on December 31. Her little sister was quick behind, but not quick enough to share the same birthday. Baby girl two arrived at exactly midnight in the first minute of 2017, according to local CBS8 News. The twin girls were born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego.

A pair of newborn twin sisters in Texas were born on different days in different years, with baby number one, Annie Jo, being born at 11:55 p.m. on December 31, 2022, and her sister, Effie Rose, making her debut at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2023, per ABC 7.

More recently in September, Today reported a South Carolina mother had given birth to four daughters over a nine-year period on the same day.