Two teenagers in Waycross, Georgia, are believed to have been struck by lightning and killed on July 10 during a fishing trip.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating their deaths as the young men’s families and loved ones mourn the tragic loss, Fox 5 reported Wednesday.

Relatives reported the deaths of 18-year-old Joey Nelson Jr. and 19-year-old Randall Martin III after they found their bodies, and GBI officials were called to the area near Alton Circle to investigate. Authorities believe the young victims were hit by a thunderstorm.

“The teens were heading to their car when they were reportedly struck by lightning. Investigators say both bodies and the car appeared to have lightning damage,” the Fox article read.

Images show the teens who were killed:

In a statement following the tragedy, Waycross Mayor Dr. Michael-Angelo James said, “We mourn with profound grief the tragic passing of our own Joey Nelson and Randall Martin III, who lost their lives on July 10, 2025, when they were hit by lightning after a summer storm.”

The mayor continued:

Joey Nelson, a graduate of the Class of 2024 from Ware County High School, and Randall Martin III, a member of the Class of 2025, were both beloved members of the Ware County Gators football team. Their dedication, sportsmanship, and energetic spirits left an indelible mark on their teammates, coaches, and the entire Waycross community. Joey was also the grandnephew of our City Clerk, Mrs. Jacqualine Powell. Our sympathies are extended to her and to both families of these young men during this time of unthinkable loss. On behalf of the City of Waycross, our deepest sympathies are extended to the Nelson and Martin families. We mourn with you, and we are here for you. The city will coordinate with Ware County Schools to help with memorial events. Let us come together as a community to remember Joey and Randall—not only for their athletic ability but for the laughter and inspiration they brought to all who knew them.

As of Thursday, a GoFundMe to help support Nelson’s family has raised over $12,000, while another one for Martin’s has raised over $5,000.

In Florida recently, three people were hit by lightning while enjoying a day at a beach. One person was in critical condition following the incident at St. Augustine Pier, another suffered minor injuries, and the third individual refused to go to the hospital, per Breitbart News.