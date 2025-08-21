“Probationary Firefighter Jenna Ulrich is the only vegan on our department——so naturally, her very first fire involved a tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of ribeye steak,” the post continued along with a photo of the tractor-trailer on fire.

A dash camera video shows first responders driving toward the scene where there is black smoke going up into the sky. The fire grows in intensity at the vehicle nears the tractor-trailer. The firefighters then exit their vehicle and grab their gear before nearing the fire.

Moments later, they are seen battling the blaze:

The fire service later said the ribeye steaks were a “total loss,” according to CDL Life. The outlet noted that “Both eastbound lanes were completely shut down during the response to the fire. The cause of the fire has not been released.”

An image shows the firefighters putting out the blaze:

According to Inside Edition, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. A KSDK report showed the tractor-trailer after the fire was put out, and it was completely destroyed:

A few weeks ago, four people were hurt when a crash spilled thousands of frozen hot dogs on Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania, Breitbart News reported.

“PennDOT said the tractor-trailer split open and the 1,000 pounds of frozen hot dogs scattered all over the roadway,” the article read, noting the truck had brushed the concrete dividers and its trailer busted open.