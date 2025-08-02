VIDEO: Four Hurt in Crash that Spilled Thousands of Hot Dogs on Pennsylvania Highway

Four people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania on Friday that also resulted in thousands of hot dogs being spilled onto the pavement.

The crash, involving one tractor-trailer and another vehicle, happened in Shrewsbury Township just after 9:00 a.m., WGAL reported.

A business owner in the area said he heard several loud bangs when the crash occurred.

“We knew it was a tire first, blowout here on 83. But then after that, we knew there was some other type of accident because it went on for a minute or two,” he recalled.

PennDOT said the tractor-trailer split open and the 1,000 pounds of frozen hot dogs scattered all over the roadway.

The four people who were injured were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Fox News. The outlet said when the wreck happened, the truck brushed the concrete dividers and its trailer broke open.

Video footage of the aftermath shows crews using shovels to clean up the hot dogs that clogged traffic for quite some time:

Part of the interstate was closed in both directions until crews were able to reopen some lanes allowing traffic to move past the scene at a safe speed.

One driver who got stuck in the traffic jam said he was trying to see what was spilled and realized it was hot dogs when he got closer to the scene.

He said, “The guys were calling me wondering where I was. They didn’t really believe it when I told them ‘I’m stopped because of some hot dogs on the interstate,'” he added.

Authorities with the Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating the crash, per WGAL.

When speaking of the frozen hot dogs, Shrewsbury Fire Company Chief Brad Dauberman said, “Once those leave the truck and hit the road, that’s all garbage, and it’s still pretty warm.”

In 2022, a big-rig crash in Vacaville, California, left a load of tomatoes scattered and squashed all over a major roadway. The crash also resulted in several people being hurt, according to Breitbart News.

In February, a truck pulling a Borden milk trailer hit a roadside barrier in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, spilling 4,160 gallons of milk onto the road.