Three police officers saved a man from taking his own life on March 27 at a parking garage in Sarasota, Florida.

When Officer Michal Banasiak found the man on the sixth floor of the building just after 2:00 a.m., he immediately began speaking to him in a calm manner in an effort to get him to safety, Fox 13 reported Saturday.

Moments later, two of his fellow officers, Plumley and Perez, arrived at the scene to help. Banasiak’s body camera recorded his conversation with the man. He repeatedly told him he was not in any trouble, but the man did not move from the ledge of the building.

“I can help you. You trust me?” Banasiak asked the man as he moved toward him. The man asked him for help in opening what appeared to be a drink can. However, the moment he extended the can to Banasiak, the officer grabbed the man’s arm and pulled him to safety. The other officers reassured the man he was going to be okay, and he was not in trouble.

“We’re going to work it out, man,” Banasiak said to the individual. The officer later explained that his adrenaline was pumping during the rescue and he also credited the training he received at the Sarasota Police Department.

“I guess immediately the training kicked in. And I’m like, all right, I’m just going to stop, calm down, we’ll just talk to him. I can’t do much right now. All I can do is just talk,” he explained.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. However, the agency said it is preventable.

“Preventing suicide requires strategies at all levels of society. This includes prevention and protective strategies for individuals, families, and communities. Everyone can help prevent suicide by learning the warning signs, promoting prevention and resilience, and committing to social change,” the CDC’s website read.

Banasiak also urged people to get help when they are struggling.

“Please reach out, talk to someone, and take care of your mental health. Because today is that day that you don’t feel well, but this will pass. It’s gonna get better, and there’s a lot of help that we can offer,” he commented.

In a statement following the man’s rescue, Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said, “This situation shows why ongoing crisis intervention training is so critical. It also reminds us how powerful empathy and human connection can be. Our officers’ mission goes beyond enforcement. We’re here to safeguard lives by meeting people with compassion, awareness and support.”