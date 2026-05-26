Booker: Trump Is ‘the Most Corrupt President in American History’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) made the absolutely flabbergasting claim that President Donald Trump was the “most corrupt president in American history.”

Booker said, “What President Trump is doing is a moral outrage from his corruption, his crypto schemes, his ballroom, the monuments to his ego, to all the kleptocracy he’s doing and many of the incompetent people he’s putting in very important places. Now, it’s not just a democratic thing that believes that many of us have private conversations with folks who will express their disdain, their outrage in private, but do nothing in public.”

He added, “We know five years from now, ten years from now, when people look back at the most corrupt president in American history that torched our democracy and did outrageous things, the question is going to be, who were the people so complicit that they allowed these things to happen? And Republicans know they’re going to be held accountable. They’re going to be on the record. So I’m starting to see more people as Donald Trump continues to strain our democracy and push every sense of decency. I’m starting to see some wobbly knees amongst Republicans who for too long have been doing that advanced form of yoga and bending over backwards, contorting themselves to do what Donald Trump wants. We’re starting to see weakening in that.”

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