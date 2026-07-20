Trump Congratulates JD, Usha Vance on Birth of Son: ‘Perfect Baby Boy’

President Donald Trump congratulated Vice President JD Vance and First Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their son, Alec, over the weekend.

Trump took to Truth Social early Monday morning to send his well wishes to the Second Family.

“Congratulations! A perfect baby boy for the wonderful Vance family,” he wrote.

Alec Neel Vance, the first child born to an active vice president since 1870, was born on Sunday morning. He is the fourth child of the vice president and second lady, who have two other sons, Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter, Mirabel.

“Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” a statement from the family reads.

“The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family,” the statement added.

Other members of the administration joined the president in congratulating the Vances.

“Congratulations to our great [vice president] and wonderful Second Lady on the birth of their son,” wrote White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who gave birth to her second child in May.

“I can’t wait for our babies to meet! What a blessing!” she added.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles remarked in her post on X that that it is a pleasure to serve in a White House where families of staff continue to grow.

“Congratulations to Vice President Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of your beautiful baby boy, Alec,” she wrote.

“It is such a pleasure to serve in an administration filled with growing families. Every new child is a reminder of the hope, promise, and bright future we’re working to build,” she added. “Wishing your family every blessing as you welcome this precious little one.”