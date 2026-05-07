Karoline Leavitt Announces Birth of Daughter Viviana: ‘God Is Good’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday announced the birth of her daughter, Viviana.

Leavitt had her second child on Friday, just four days after holding her last White House press briefing before taking maternity leave.

“On May 1st, Viviana aka ‘Vivi’ joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love,” she wrote in a post on X in which she shared a picture of Vivi and herself.

“She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble,” she added.

Leavitt expressed thanks for the prayers she received throughout her pregnancy.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy — I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good,” she concluded.

Vivi is Leavitt’s second child. Her son, Nicholas, was born in July 2024 during the last presidential campaign.

Leavitt had bid farewell to the press on April 24 at the end of a gaggle that she and reporters expected to be her last time fielding questions until she returned from leave.

“Finally, on a personal matter. This will likely be my last gaggle for some time. As you can see, I’m about ready to have a baby any minute, so I will see you guys very soon,” she said.

“I know you’ll be in very good hands with my team here at the White House, and I know all of you have the president’s phone number personally,” she added.

However, she returned to address the press once more on April 27, just two days after a would-be assassin attempted to storm the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“Nobody in recent years has faced more bullets and more violence than President Trump,” Leavitt said during the briefing. “This political violence stems from a systemic demonization of him and his supporters by commentators; yes, by elected members of the Democrat Party; and even some in the media.”