Watch Live: House Hearing on How Americans Are Paying the Price of Biden’s Border Crisis

The House will hold a hearing examining how Americans are paying the price for President Joe Biden’s border crisis on Wednesday, July 26.

The joint hearing between the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement and the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence will “examine the tragic human cost of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Biden’s historic humanitarian border crisis,” they said in a statement.

“The egregious failures of Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden at our Southwest border have brought generational trauma upon our country, and the cost of this crisis has been paid with human lives,” Border Security and Enforcement Chairman Clay Higgins (R-LA) stated. “The disintegration of our nation’s sovereignty at our Southern border is unacceptable.”

“The Biden administration’s failure to secure our borders is not only unacceptable but also deeply disheartening, as it results in deadly consequences for countless Americans,” Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX) noted. “Secretary Mayorkas’ dereliction of duty puts our homeland security in jeopardy and reveals a concerning lack of urgency in addressing one of the worst border crises in our nation’s history.”

Witnesses scheduled to appear include Elisa Tambunga, whose daughter and mother were killed in a car accident with an alleged human smuggler fleeing authorities, Todd Bensman, Senior National Security Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, and David J. Bier, Associate Director of Immigration Studies at the CATO Institute.