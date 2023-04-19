President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, was forced to face the American family of a grandmother and granddaughter who were killed last month in a high-speed car crash allegedly caused by a human trafficker smuggling 11 illegal aliens through the state of Texas.

In March, police officers attempted to pull over 22-year-old Rassian Natery Comer, who was allegedly smuggling 11 illegal aliens through Texas at the time. Comer, according to officers, refused to stop and began driving at 105 mph while live-streaming the high-speed case on social media.

After officers lost sight of Comer, he allegedly ran a red light at an intersection and hit 71-year-old Maria Tambunga and her 7-year-old granddaughter, Emilia Tambunga, who were on their way home from a playdate. The grandmother and granddaughter were killed in the crash along with two of the illegal aliens that Comer is accused of smuggling.

The Tambunga family joined Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Thursday, hoping to face Mayorkas and score a private meeting with him to get answers on the deaths of their loved ones.

Obituary:Maria Socorro Alvarez-Tambunga and Emilia Brooke Tambunga passed away together on Monday, March 13, 2023…. Posted by Preddy Funeral Home on Thursday, March 16, 2023

“Over the last few weeks, I have heard countless stories about this beautiful 7-year-old girl … about how Emilia was an outgoing fashionista, she wanted to be an influencer. She loved to play with her friends and dance with her Aunt Jenny and cook with her grandmother, Maria,” Pfluger told Mayorkas:

Most importantly, Mr. Secretary, the Tambunga family is here today. Emilio, Maria’s husband and Emilia’s grandfather, and Elisa, Maria’s daughter and Emilia’s mother, and Virginia, Maria’s daughter and Elimia’s aunt, are sitting right behind you. They came here today because they want answers. They came here today because of the failures of you and your leadership. They came here today because they want closure. They deserve answers. [Emphasis added] Mr. Mayorkas, will you turn around and offer them your condolences and an apology for the failure of your administration that led to the death of their loved ones? Mr. Secretary, they’re standing right there and I think they deserve an apology from you. [Emphasis added]

Mayorkas turned around to address the Tambunga family, to which Pfluger said the Biden administration has “allowed hundreds of thousands of families to go through this grief” as a result of their lax immigration enforcement.

“They want to meet with you today, I’ll host it in my office, will you commit to meeting with them?” Pfluger asked Mayorkas, to which the secretary responded, “I most certainly will as long as you do not politicize the meeting.”

Pfluger, though, said Mayorkas is “the only person politicizing anything here.”

