Radicals, Muslims in West Join to Celebrate HAMAS Terror Attacks

Radicals and immigrant Muslims in many Western countries staged pro-HAMAS and anti-Jewish celebrations on Sunday, joining as one to celebrate the terror group’s bloody, hateful — and likely, counterproductive — assaults on Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The protests took place in cities where political and business leaders have imported millions of devout — or lapsed — Muslims to artificially stimulate the local economies.

In Australia, “A large crowd gathered outside Lakemba Station on Sunday night, just one day after at least 600 Israeli civilians were killed and thousands more injured in the largest and most well co-ordinated strike on the Jewish state in 50 years,” DailyMail.com reported on October 8:

‘I’m smiling and I’m happy. I’m elated,’ Sheik Ibrahim Dadoun told the crowd. ‘It’s a day of courage. It’s a day of pride. It’s a day of victory. This is the day we’ve been waiting for!’ he shouted as the mob who chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ …

“Allahu Akbar” means “Allah is Supreme.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the event, but his left-wing Labor government is accelerating the inflow of economic migrants into Australia.

Islamized Sydney, Australia Muslim celebrate the murder, rape, and abduction of Israeli citizens by Hamas, pic.twitter.com/RrERCZ1sIA — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 8, 2023

Muslim preacher praises Palestinian terrorists in western Sydney. pic.twitter.com/HzLHtGZkeH — Clown Down Under (@clowndownunder) October 8, 2023

Some Muslim leaders, such as the government of the United Arab Emirates, have condemned the killers, many of whom waved Islam’s index-finger salute over the Jewish corpses.

In the United States, where President Barack Obama accelerated diversity and Arab migration, HAMAS supporters celebrated outside the White House on Sunday:

Pro-Palestinian & Pro-Hamas demonstration in front of the WH. The speaker is calling this a “revolution” & to end U.S. Aid to Israel Signs, permits, sound equipment…all in a short amount of time.…Hmmmmmmmm! Makes one wonder. Meanwhile, Hamas murdered over 600 Israelis. pic.twitter.com/d0DQ4JU3wj — Destiny (@Destiny15_FL) October 8, 2023

At the rally in Washington, D.C. celebrating Hamas mass executions in Israel, a speaker quotes the "great revolutionary" communist dictator Mao Zedong. Historians estimate that 40–80m died due to his policies in China. Video by @Wid_Lyman: pic.twitter.com/shZOtTspsW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2023

“Settler, settler you will learn!” “By the millions we’ll return.” Chants break-out as pro-Palestine rally marches in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/LEtWjpdKsK — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) October 8, 2023

In Massachusetts, Muslim and anti-American students and graduates at the very diverse Harvard University posted a letter defending the HAMAS massacre: “We, the undersigned student organizations, Hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence…We call on the Harvard community to take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians.”

Many migrants — certainly, not all — deeply resent Western nations’ economic, technological, and civic superiority over their home countries and cultures. For some migrants, the resentment curdles into hate and contempt — usually amid Westerners’ inability to recognize the rejection.

In New York, the small pro-HAMAS celebration was met by a group of pro-Israeli protestors:

NYC Hamas celebration rally: The crowd cheers as a speaker says the mass killing of hundreds of Israeli civilians was not terrorism but oppressed people breaking out of prison. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/Vq9dFpkaQd — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2023

The Hamas celebration rally is happening now in Times Square in NYC. The direct action was organized by a coalition of Palestinian nationalist, leftist, and socialist activists. They share a common hatred of both the U.S. & Israel. Video by @Julio_Rosas11:pic.twitter.com/kndE6eNkYC — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2023

At a Hamas celebration rally outside the @IsraelinNewYork consulate, a speaker recounts the deadly Islamist attacks on the music festival in southern Israel that killed hundreds of civilians. The crowd cheers. pic.twitter.com/Qlzkd9ugvh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 9, 2023

The New York celebrations included a few self-proclaimed Jews. This bizarre rarity is almost inevitable in any large population:

The retards are out in full force today in New York 📷: @TimcastNews pic.twitter.com/orS4Vy3gvd — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 8, 2023

HAMAS supporters celebrated in San Francisco:

A large crowd of leftists & Palestinian nationalists gathered outside the @IsraelinSF consulate in San Francisco to celebrate the Hamas terror attacks on Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/6Q8yPJa0hu — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 9, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO. Emergency Protest: All Out for Palestine pic.twitter.com/5LGyOZZLLy — Alyssa Kang (@1alyssakang) October 9, 2023

In Seattle, the pro-HAMAS celebrates engaged in a fight with local Jews:

A brawl broke out between supporters of Palestine and Israel in a Seattle suburb. Video captured burqa-wearing rioters fighting in the clash. https://t.co/X5q521U8nj — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 9, 2023

Kirkland, Washington Muslims came out to support the Palestinian terrorists slaughtering, raping, and kidnapping Israelis. The pro-terrorist Islamic crowd chanted, “We don’t want two states. We want 1948.” The “Muslim world” has tormented Israel from its birth in 1948 because… pic.twitter.com/vom8stvPzt — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 9, 2023

In Chicago, a small crowd sembled to cheer for HAMAS:

A large crowd gathered outside the @IsraelinChicago Consulate to celebrate the Hamas terrorist attacks that killed hundreds of Israeli civilians. A man in a @SEIULocal1 @SEIU73 jacket was one of the speakers. The crowd later chants in support of intifada. pic.twitter.com/hNv2o70AR2 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 9, 2023

Another celebration took place in Philadelphia, which has declared itself a “sanctuary city” for illegal migrants:

"Pro-Palestinian activists are marching through center city Philadelphia calling for the genocide of Israel." The very same people who have turned Philadelphia into a crime infested pit support Hamas. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/k6NKKS6ws9 — Anny (@anny25717503) October 8, 2023

Pro Palestinian people parade in Philadelphia celebrating the attack by Hamas.. I think this is going to get closer to home than we like to realize.. The NWO wants/needs WW3..#WeWantAnswers #Israel #GazaUnderAttack #HamasTerrorists #Israel_under_attack #IsraelPalestineWar pic.twitter.com/6obXCjoAZh — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) October 8, 2023

Canada has a policy of maximizing immigration to spur business growth, and some newly arrived Muslims turned out in Montreal to celebrate the slaughter of Jews in Israel:

“Hamas sympathizers in downtown Montreal cheer the kidnapping, terrorism and murder of 700 Israelis and 2,000 wounded as Canada watches in horror.” pic.twitter.com/INupFxJaEU — NoLightStreets (@NoLightStreets) October 8, 2023

Convoy against mandates? Trudeau froze their bank accounts. Convoy of actual terrorist sympathizers? Not a peep from Trudeau. No frozen bank accounts. Are we paying attention yet? pic.twitter.com/plQ3EaQtWS — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) October 8, 2023

Hundreds of Hamas supporters in Montreal chant “Bow down Israel.” pic.twitter.com/QWsPXIIWK8 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 9, 2023

Muslims across Canada are celebrating the Islamic attacks on innocent Israelis… These are the "peaceful" enrichers we are flooding are countries with – make sure you thank a Liberal today! pic.twitter.com/KvC8e7Hg2u — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 8, 2023

More terrorist sympathizers in Canada. This time on the streets of Ottawa. Trudeau has not condemned the celebration of terrorism on our soil. And he has not frozen their bank accounts. pic.twitter.com/I3ex5fjpdV — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) October 8, 2023

In Germany, police suppressed the anti-Jewish celebrations. Government leaders do not want an echo of their nation’s recent anti-Semitic history amid their economic policy of accelerating Muslim migration from Turkey, Syria, and many other countries:

✖️ In Berlin, security forces dispersed a rally in support of Palestine The German police deliberately prevented the protest from taking place as a sign of support for Hamas against the Israeli army. Apparently German democracy doesn't work on Sundays. Ostashko! Important -… pic.twitter.com/qyNEBUAjlA — Zlatti71 (@djuric_zlatko) October 8, 2023

But the government’s imported HAMAS supporters celebrated in Berlin:

BREAKING: Hamas supporters gather on the streets of Berlin, Germany to celebrate the attack against Israel pic.twitter.com/GyOIFyHGS6 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 7, 2023

Muslims in Germany Celebrate the Israeli Attacks In Berlin, a TV team from Welt, one of the country's largest daily newspapers, was attacked by Hamas sympathizers; in the street, some, wearing the Palestinian flag, were distributing pastries to celebrate the attacks against… https://t.co/7rPeSmht3L pic.twitter.com/6WMosf2M3a — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 7, 2023

The Dutch state has imported so many Muslims that the parliament has a pro-Muslim political party plus pro-HAMAS celebrations in the street:

Rotterdam. Shame on them! Those people dancing on the graves of innocent Israelis should all be expelled. #israel pic.twitter.com/GNxzxsAPr0 — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) October 8, 2023

The British government has imported a population of 4 million Muslims. In Brighton, which is south of London, a Muslim described the slaughters as self-defense:

The Islamization of Britain… A Palestinian woman in Brighton says the Hamas attacks in Israel are “inspiring,” “beautiful,” and a “success.” pic.twitter.com/7J8ArfeFK6 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 8, 2023

Only a few people attended a celebration in Vienna, Austria:

Muslims in Austria Celebrate Massacre of Jews Never forget your left-wing politicians are importing people into your countries who believe that Jews and non-Muslims (kafirs) should be killed. Meanwhile, these same politicians pretend to care about antisemitism and claim that… pic.twitter.com/5K0EqGJKOL — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 8, 2023

Many Muslim migrants enter Europe through Greece. So there was a pro-HAMAS celebration in the Greek Island of Kos:

Allahu Akbar Celebrations in Greece Migrants in a refugee camp on the island of Kos are celebrating the kidnapping, rape, and slaughter of Israelis. These are the Islamic soldiers we are importing into our countries – do not act shocked when they come for you are your family! , pic.twitter.com/O12XqQenJ3 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 9, 2023

Muslims celebrated the attacks in Barcelona, Spain. The protest was joined by local Catalan nationalists who have encouraged Muslim migration into their separatist, anti-Spanish region. The Catalan flag mostly consists of yellow and red stripes:

Pro Hamas demonstrations in Barcelona brought to you by the gay pride and climate change activists. 600 murdered by terrorists and they’re cheering for the bad guys. Go figure. pic.twitter.com/9ghuuwaOvI — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) October 8, 2023

Immigrant Muslims cheered HAMAS in Zurich, Switzerland:

Switzerland: Land of Jihad In Zurich, Muslim supporters of Hamas celebrate the attacks on Israel… Did you know that crosses are set to disappear from the nation's largest cemetery because their sight "disturbs" people from "other religions" (aka the Islamic migrants the left… pic.twitter.com/7SVJvF4bzK — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 8, 2023

There were no reported pro-HAMAS celebrations in low-migration Poland:

Poland First! Football fans in Warsaw today send a message to the corrupt EU who is trying to force Poland to take in illegal migrants, and put their citizens at risk: “We don't want Berlin, Lampedusa, or France here – Zero tolerance for immigrants!" pic.twitter.com/1P0Cq1dONA — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 9, 2023

Far from the West, Indian Muslims celebrated in India’s province of Uttar Pradesh:

India is a Hindu country with a population of roughly 210 million Muslims. The Muslims invaded Hindu India a thousand years ago and were only stopped by Hindu armies and the British colonists in the early 1800s.