Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) on Friday begging him to stop sending migrant buses and planes to Chicago as frigid temperatures are on their way.

Pritzker accused Abbott of causing chaos in order to make gains politically, NBC Chicago reported Friday.

Pritzker’s letter continued:

You are now sending asylum seekers from Texas to the Upper Midwest in the middle of winter — many without coats, without shoes to protect them from the snow — to a city whose shelters are already overfilled with migrants you sent here. … You seem to have no interest in working on bipartisan solutions to the border crisis because that would put an end to your cruel political game, but I am writing to you today hoping to appeal to your humanity.

In September 2022, Abbott began busing migrants to Chicago. He addressed the situation in a written statement, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans — and Americans — at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” Abbott wrote.

“To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location,” he added.

In a social media post on November 5, Abbott detailed the numbers of migrants sent to the sanctuary cities:

The NBC Chicago report said Pritzker wants Abbott to at least take a pause in transporting the migrants to the area.

In December, “progressive” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson claimed his city was a welcoming place for the illegal immigrants, Breitbart News reported. However:

He and his lackeys in the city council recently passed stringent new rules on bus companies and have even levied stiff fines for breaking these never-before-seen rules, all in a desperate attempt to scare bus companies away from dropping off illegal aliens in the purported sanctuary city.

It is important to note that the Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials in Texas reported the apprehension of approximately 35,000 migrants over the course of two weeks in December, according to Breitbart News.