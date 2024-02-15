A Massachusetts couple who volunteered their home as a shelter for illegal immigrants was surprised to find a migrant family at their door within the hour.

Colin and Jessica Stokes of Brookline — a wealthy Boston suburb where the average household income is nearly $200,000 — signed up to house Chilean migrants after seeing photos of hundreds of illegal aliens camping out in Logan International Airport, reports CBS News.

Boston couple signs up to host migrants…and a family was dropped off at their door in less than an hour MORE: https://t.co/dRIdBhoDpf pic.twitter.com/s5sejdliWm — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 12, 2024

A family of four was immediately placed with the Stokeses in “less than an hour,” the outlet stated.

“I was like, ‘I have to get sheets on the beds. How many people are coming? Where are they from? What ages?’ We really knew nothing,” Jessica said.

“The need is so clearly overwhelming,” her husband, Colin, added.

The new arrivals are a couple and two children, who traveled from Chile to Texas before heading to the sanctuary city of Boston, where they were amongst those sleeping in the airport.

EXCLUSIVE: 1,500 Migrants Cross Border into Texas in Six Hours

Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas

According to Colin, it is mind-boggling that there are “so many hundreds of those stories and those people who are in such a stressful, traumatic transition.”

“The family is lovely. They are so appreciative. It has been wonderful,” Jessica said, adding that it is “incredible to observe on the front lines” and that it is “distressing” to see the volume of migrants needing help.

The two young children are waiting to be enrolled in a school while their parents wait for work authorization documents.

The latest batch of new arrivals comes after Gov. Maura Healey (D) declared a state of emergency in August after the state’s shelters reached capacity with more than 20,000 migrants.

Boston City Councilwoman Julia Mejia (D) caused controversy when she called on neighboring towns, including the Stokeses’ home of Brookline, to take on more illegals.

“Everyone needs to start opening their doors. This is a shared responsibility,” she said.

Progressive politicians are espousing similar sentiments all over the nation, with Democrat Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announcing a cut to city services to place a “shared sacrifice” on constituents rather than curbing the tens of thousands of illegal migrants.

During a February 9 press conference, Johnston blamed Republicans for the migration mess despite Denver being a Democrat-controlled sanctuary city.