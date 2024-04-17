New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Celebrates Budget Gains with $2.4 Billion for Migrants

On Monday, New York’s Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul celebrated her victory of getting mostly everything she wanted in her $237 billion budget fight, including an additional $2.4 billion in spending for migrants.

Hochul boasted that she beat politics as usual, saying, “I heard way too often for my tastes: That’s always how it’s been done. That’s never worked for me, it never will. We had some very tough conversations for how we can change the entrenched status quo,” Politico reported.

Indeed, the budget plan includes $4 billion more than she asked for in January.

The Associated Press noted that the budget includes $2.4 billion to care for the continued influx of Joe Biden’s illegal aliens.

While Hochul is exultant over the budget win, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is still unhappy after he did not get the $6 billion in spending for migrants that he suggested.

The spending for migrants will go to short-term shelters, health care, and also more permanent housing.

The plan also includes spending to aid migrants for legal fees for work-permits, and asylum applications.

Hochul’s announcement comes on the heels of mass protests by illegals, mostly from Africa, who are demanding more benefits.

This is the sense of entitlement that @NYCMayor created. Citizens of other countries believe that American citizens struggling to pay to keep a roof over their heads are responsible for housing them indefinitely. https://t.co/78EvFCidud — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) April 16, 2024

According to the Associated Press, some 1,500 migrants gathered to protest on City Hall Park after it became clear that many would not be allowed inside for a hearing.

⚠️🇺🇸Update from New York in front of City Hall where migrants are holding a protest rally for better jobs, housing medical and transportation like New York has extra money for all this taxpayers are already paying one of the highest rates in the United States. They are upset that… pic.twitter.com/yxjCf3MGd8 — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) April 16, 2024

Over 1,000 African migrants have taken over NYC’s City Hall today 95% are military aged men and many crossed the southern border to get here. pic.twitter.com/2POEJqFJBL — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) April 16, 2024

City officials note that migrants from Africa are usually young men who most often arrive without any families and are, therefore, not eligible for shelters.

New York Republican Chairman Ed Cox slammed Hochul over her budget win, calling the Democrats’ housing problem a disaster.

“Governor Hochul and legislative Democrats continue to ignore reality regarding housing. Their policies will continue to mean fewer housing choices, less investment in new housing, and a continued deterioration of existing housing stock,” Cox said in a statement after the gov. announced her budget deal.

“Socialist schemes such as so-called ‘good cause eviction’ will only make the situation worse. Now they want to export the decades-long failed housing policies in New York City to the rest of the state. These policies are doomed to failure.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston