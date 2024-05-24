Louisiana House Passes Texas-Style Illegal Immigration Bill

The Louisiana House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday, similar to one passed in Texas, that would allow state and local law enforcement officials to arrest migrants who have entered the United States illegally.

Lawmakers voted 74-23 to pass Senate Bill 388 (SB 388), which makes it a crime for an undocumented migrant to enter or reenter the state of Louisiana.

SB 388 is sponsored by Louisiana State Sen. Valarie Hodges (R), who filed the bill in March.

“We are being invaded and we’ve learned that many of those entering our country are known terrorists, criminals, human traffickers and drug cartel members,” Hodges said in a statement to Verite News.

The bill, which had passed in the Louisiana State Senate 28-11 on April 8 before advancing to the Louisiana House, will be returned to the Senate for concurrence, according to the Associated Press (AP).

After being concurred in the state Senate, the bill will advance to Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s (R) desk.

NEW: A Louisiana bill, similar to Texas' embattled migrant enforcement law, is a step away from the governor's desk. It received approval in the House, 74-23. The bill was discussed on the floor for 3 minutes and no one spoke against it. Background⬇️https://t.co/yx3MhCB9VG — Sara Cline (@SaraLCline) May 22, 2024

Under SB 388, illegal aliens who are found guilty of the crime of illegal trespass in Louisiana would face up to a year in prison and the possibility of a $4,000 fine for a first-time offense.

Those guilty of a second-time offense would face up to two years in prison and the possibility of a $10,000 fine.

The passing of SB 388 comes as states such as Iowa, Texas, and Oklahoma are facing lawsuits from President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice over similar illegal immigration bills allowing law enforcement officials to arrest illegal aliens in the U.S. and to return them to their home countries.

While supporters of illegal aliens argue that they are hard workers who pay their taxes and fill gaps in industries that are lacking workers, the flood of foreign labor has led to wage suppression and increases in prices and housing.

Once SB 388 is signed by Landry, it would go into effect if the United States Supreme Court upholds Texas’ Senate Bill 4, which is currently on hold as several courts have weighed in on the constitutionality of the matter

Louisiana’s immigration bill would also go into effect if the U.S. Constitution is amended to “increase local border enforcement authority, based on language in the legislation,” according to the AP.