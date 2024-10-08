Biden’s Deputies Spend $750 Million to Settle Migrants in North Carolina

President Joe Biden’s deputies have allocated roughly $750 million to settle thousands of diverse migrants in North Carolina communities since 2021.

The spending shows the administration’s preference for migration while many Americans in North Carolina lacked decent jobs, homes, and schools. The preference continues even after the Hurricane Helene disaster killed hundreds and wrecked myriad communities around Ashville.

This week, federal officials are offering a $750 fast-track loan to each victim of the hurricane disaster.

The migration spending was tracked by a pseudo-anonymous researcher who runs the RandoLand.us website.

The biggest project in North Carolina is a $536 million program to operate an 800-bed refugee reception center in Greensboro, N.C. That funding comes through a government department created to help American families and children, dubbed the “Administration for Children and Families” (ACF). The ACF is part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The website reports additional spending for refugees in North Carolina:

Over $221 million in primary grant awards have been issued during the Biden Administration for refugee aid and assistance services to be performed in North Carolina. These grants were issued to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and to various religious and non-religious non-profit organizations.

More than “200 subgrants were issued with these funds throughout the state to local governments,” the site said, adding:

Non-profit ACF grantees in North Carolina provide comprehensive aid to refugees, including furnished apartments, assistance obtaining Social Security cards, enrollment in welfare benefits and health care, food, legal services, and employment services. Extended case management services are provided through two main ACF programs:

In 2024, these programs delivered 3,462 more migrants into North Carolina, according to an end-of-year report by a non-profit group, the Refugee Processing Center. The population included 413 people from Venezuela, 574 people from the Congo, 302 people from Burma, and 317 people from Afghanistan — all of whom must be expensively educated, trained, and supported to help them avoid poverty in Americans’ society.

The spending documented by RandoLand is only for refugees, not the many other categories of migrants now being welcomed by Biden’s deputies, the website operator told Breitbart News:

Just in the Department of Health and Human Services, I’ve got a database of about $30 billion in spending since 2021, and then another $10 billion … from the Department of State. That’s just a few different buckets of money right there. Once I start looking into other buckets, I can’t imagine how much I’m going to find in those.

The Department of Homeland Security, which includes the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also spent at least $700 million to help move, house, and feed migrants in 2024.

The federal spending accounts used by RandoLand do not show tax breaks for migrants, the distribution of government-backed loans to selected migrants, nor the elite philanthropy given to migrants that would otherwise go to American kids.

The data also ignores the flow of aid money to migrants via the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, as well as the various healthcare, training, and education programs.

The federal government does not publish an accounting of the vast aid offered to help refugees and migrants settle in American communities.

The RandoLand.us site also listed some of the many smaller grants passed down to groups that help settle the refugees and other migrants in American communities:

The Department of State’s “U.S. Refugee Admissions Program” oversees the inflow of migrants via the refugee pipeline. Since 1975, the refugee program has pulled in more than 3.5 million migrants. In 2025, the agencies plan to import another 125,000 people, including many from South America.

Those numbers are a huge addition above the annual inflow of roughly one million legal immigrants set by Congress in the 1990 immigration law.

Randy Clark / Breitbart Texas

Migrants and refugees add to the chaotic diversity in U.S. society. But the task of ruling a divided society is a political challenge progressives are eager to accept.

“No nation, no society has ever tried to build a democracy as big and as diverse as ours before, one that includes people that, over decades, have come from every corner of the globe,” former President Barack Obama told the Democratic National Convention. “The rest of the world is watching to see if we can actually pull this off,” Obama added.

This firehose of cash for migrants also funds a large population of progressives who operate as volunteers for Democratic candidates during elections.

Since 2021, Biden’s deputies have extracted roughly 10 million migrants from many countries via a variety of legal, illegal, quasi-legal, and tempory pathways. That policy has reduced Americans’ wages, career opportunities, workplace investment, innovation, and exports — but has also boosted the migrants, their government-funded helpers, employers, and major investors on Wall Street.

The migrants and refugees are valued by business groups as potential workers to replace marginal Americans, as government-funded consumers, and as rent-spiking, apartment-sharing renters.

“The vast majority of immigrants — including those arriving under the existing ill-suited arrangements — will prove to be national assets, not liabilities,” Bloomberg’s editorial board declared on October 3. “On balance, they’ll boost the economy and help mend the country’s broken public finances,” the board insisted, without mentioning the vast pocketbook and economic damage of Biden’s Extraction Migration economic policy.