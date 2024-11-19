Watch Live: House Hearing on Migrant Children Lost by Biden Administration

A joint hearing by the House Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement and Subcommittee on Oversight, Accountability, and Investigations reviews the migrant children lost by the Biden administration as a result of their open border crisis.
A joint hearing by the House Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement and Subcommittee on Oversight, Accountability, and Investigations reviews the migrant children lost by the Biden administration as a result of their open border crisis.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.