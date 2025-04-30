ICE Fines Companies $8 Million for Hiring Illegal Migrants

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is set to levy fines totaling $8 million on three Colorado businesses that investigators say hired illegal migrants.

ICE released the news in an X post on Wednesday after audits on three businesses, including CCS Denver, PBC Commercial Cleaning Systems, Inc., and Green Management Denver.

The feds say that CCS Denver, Inc. will be fined $6,186,171 for knowingly employing about 87 unauthorized workers, which is rated as a 100 percent violation. Green Management Denver also reportedly perpetrated a 100 percent violation which would result in a $270,195 fine. And PBC Commercial Cleaning Systems, Inc. will be fined $1,599,510 for its 74 percent violation of employing about a dozen unauthorized workers.

“The employment of unauthorized workers undermines the integrity of our immigration system and puts law-abiding employers at a disadvantage,” said Special Agent in Charge Steve Cagen, according to KCVR-TV. “These penalties reinforce our commitment to uphold the law and promote a culture of compliance.”

The fines will put other businesses on notice that the Trump administration is serious about federal employment laws after years of federal indifference to the rules.

