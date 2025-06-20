A Department of State employee was fired after video footage surfaced that appeared to show him admitting he had given illegal migrants advice and helped them dodge deportation.

The O’Keefe Media Group was informed in a statement by the Department of State that Arslan Akhtar, who had worked as a visa specialist for the agency, was “no longer employed by” the State Department.

“The contractor is no longer employed by the U.S. State Department,” an official said. “Upholding the rule of law and protecting the integrity of our immigration system is essential, which is why the Department will launch a new contractor screening and vetting process.”

The statement from the Department of State came after the O’Keefe Media Group released a video in which Akhtar appears to admit that he has advised illegal migrants, primarily Hispanic, not to speak with the police or “admit the truth.” Akhtar is also heard stating that he is “not a huge fan” of people from Yemen.

“Sometimes I do say it to cab drivers that are from, like, Hispanic descent,” Akhtar says. “I’m like, ‘Don’t talk to the police.’ I’m just saying, like, don’t admit the truth. That is the ultimate loophole: always maintain your innocence. Don’t give more information. Don’t tell them what you did because you think being honest will help your case.”

“So that’s, like, the biggest advice I have,” Akhtar added. “If you want a loophole, keep your mouth shut.”

“The one group of people that I’m not a huge fan of, Yemeni people,” Akhtar reveals. “I hate them, with a passion, they’re such … awful people, in the [visa] application process.”

Akhtar continues to claim that people from Yemen “are the most conniving group of folks, next to Indians.”

Akhtar is also heard stating that he “would love” for Elon Musk to be “dragged out of the building, with his hair plugs,” and “lynched on the streets.”

In the video, Akhtar also admits that he dislikes white people, claiming that white people “feel like they have the right to dominate everybody.”

“I dismiss the hell out of them [whites]. I don’t even want to see them. I don’t give a s**t about them. That’s sort of the way that I see these people over here; you can’t even think about them,” Akhtar adds, before being asked to clarify whom he is speaking about. Akhtar then clarifies that he is speaking about “white people.”

“Enforcing a structure where we’re at the bottom,” Akhtar says. “I’m not gonna allow that anymore. It’s a culture of hatred, ultimately, and it’s a culture of dominance. They feel like they have the right to dominate everybody.”

In response to the video, the Department of State warned that if State Department employees “have these views,” the agency “will find” them.

“This is just the beginning,” the Department of State stated on X. “These radicals with anti-American views have been embedded in our executive branch for generations and we are systemically cleaning out contractors that have allowed this.”

“Let us be clear,” the State Department continued. “If you have these views and you work in or with the State Department, we will find you.”