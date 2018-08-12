Democrat Rashida Tlaib Celebrates Primary Win with Anti-Israel Tweets

Democrat Rashida Tlaib, winner of her party’s primary in Michigan’s 13th congressional district, celebrated her win last week with a series of anti-Israel tweets.

Tlaib, who is Palestinian-American, will become the country’s first Muslim member of Congress next year. She is running unopposed in November.

On Thursday, as Hamas rockets rained down on Israeli civilians, Tlaib attacked Israel indirectly on Twitter:

Growing up in Detroit taught me better than to stand by as people’s rights are violated. My roots as a Palestinian American are strong and important. I believe every human being deserves to live with dignity. #HumanRightsforAll — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 9, 2018

We cannot allow American foreign aid to be used to violate the human rights of people of any race, nation, or ethnicity. I will not fund or stand by silently when there is injustice. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 9, 2018

Tlaib followed up the next day by retweeting a supporter who declared that her “first fight was for Palestine, always Palestine.”

The questioning of @RashidaTlaib‘s integrity & belief in the dignity & humanity of the Palestinian people would be laughable if it wasn’t so dangerous. There has never been a fight for justice that Rashida has shied away from. The first fight was for Palestine, always Palestine. — Rana Elmir (@elmirana) August 10, 2018

Tlaib is aligned with “democratic socialist” Alexandrira Ocasio-Cortez and received the endorsement of the Democratic Socialists of America. She is also supported by Linda Sarsour, the anti-Israel “Women’s March” organizer who recently called for “jihad” against the Trump administration.

She has come under criticism for her previous anti-Israel statements. She criticized Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), for example, for meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Tlaib accused of “racism.” And, according to the Algemeiner, she supported Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh in her bid to fight deportation for lying to U.S. immigration officials about her past.

