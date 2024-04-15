Brazilian President Lula Reinstates Stricter Visa Requirements for American Travelers

Brazil’s left-wing president is reintroducing stricter visa requirements for American tourists — including proof of income — following former president Jair Bolsonaro’s relaxation of the rules.

American, Canadian, and Australian travelers will all need to provide either three recent bank statements or their six last pay stubs to the Brazilian government in order to obtain a visa, the Latin American nation’s website says.

If one doesn’t have at least $2,000 in the bank, they will need to be sponsored by someone else who will sign an affidavit of support, claiming the responsibility to financially support them.

Tourists will also need to provide their “passport, a letter of intent, proof of residence, plane or bus tickets, lodging reservations, and a payment of $80.90,” Fox 5 San Diego reported.

The move has actually been coming for a while, after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was re-elected following Bolsonaro’s tenure ending in 2023.

Upon assuming the presidency in 2019 Bolsonaro removed the visa requirements for American, Australian, and Canadian travelers in order to boost tourism, the Condé Nast Traveler reported.

Brazilian Tourism Minister Marcelo Alvaro called the move by the conservative president “one of the most important achievements of the Brazilian tourism industry in the last 15 years” at the time.

However, when President Lula reentered office after defeating Bolsonaro, he reinstated the visa requirements in order to make them similar to those the U.S. has in place for Brazilian tourists.

“To obtain a U.S. visa, Brazilians must have a valid passport and pay a $185 application fee,” Fox 5 states. “They may also need to schedule a visa interview appointment at their nearest embassy, as well as provide documentation outlining the purpose of their visit and their ability to pay for the entire trip, as noted on the U.S. State Department’s website.”

The updated Brazilian travel requirements will go into effect on April 10, 2025, and will grant tourists the ability to stay in the country for up to 90 days per year during ten years.