Argentina’s Javier Milei Celebrates Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

President of Argentina Javier Milei celebrated the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him Sunday as “one of the most evil, violent, and cruel people in the history of mankind.”

In an official statement from the Argentine presidency, Milei celebrated Saturday’s joint U.S.-Israel military strikes against Iranian regime targets that hit a large number of Iranian missile assets and high-profile targets — resulting in the death of Khamenei as confirmed by President Donald Trump hours later.

Milei said in the text that Khamenei’s atrocities have not only been suffered by the Iranian people, but have had global impact. He stressed that Argentina was victim of Iran’s terrorist attacks and recounted the July 18, 1994 bombing of the Argentine-Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA). On that day, terrorists drove a ban filled with explosives into the AMIA building in Buenos Aires, leaving 85 dead and hundreds injured.

The AMIA bombing was the deadliest terrorist attack in the Western Hemisphere prior to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

After nearly 30 years, Argentine courts ruled in 2024 to declare Iran and its proxy terror group Hezbolah as responsible of both the 1994 AMIA bombing and the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, which left 29 dead and 242 injured.

“According to the Argentine courts, this was an act of international terrorism planned at the highest levels of the Iranian regime at the time and carried out by Hezbollah, the main terrorist group financed by Iran,” Milei wrote.

“The search for justice for the 85 victims is a state policy and will continue until the last person responsible pays with their freedom or their life for such a horrific crime,” he continued.

Milei concluding by expressing his hope that the joint U.S.-Israel operation will put a “definitive end” to more than 40 years of oppression and human rights violations in Iran and that the Iranian people “will finally have peace and regain their democracy.”

Upon taking office in December 2023, President Milei, a staunch supporter of President Trump, has overseen a dramatic “realignment” of Argentina’s foreign policy with the United States and Israel as its main allies after nearly two decades of socialist administrations pushed the South American nation towards Iran and other anti-U.S. regimes around the world.

In January, Milei designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s (IRGC) Quds Force a terrorist organization and reiterated that Argentina is actively seeking the arrest former Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, whom Argentine courts identified as one of the key orchestrators of both terrorist attacks against Jewish targets in Buenos Aires in the 1990s.