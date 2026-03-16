A woman needing emergency care ended up waiting an extremely long time to see medical staff at a Canadian hospital, a common occurrence under the country’s socialist healthcare system.

Thirty-seven-year-old Amanda Gushue was suffering from a swollen appendix and her primary care physician told her to go to the emergency room, Fox News reported Monday.

She arrived and was eventually sent to the waiting room, where information on a screen informed her it would be from five to fifteen hours before she could speak with a medical professional.

Gushue, who lives in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, ended up waiting another 10 to 12 hours.

She described the situation to Fox, stating, “There were probably about 150 seats, and they were all full. This is what we deal with when we go to the hospital on a regular basis — you’re looking at spending a full day there,” adding there are lots of nurses but not enough doctors to see patients.

She also said an elderly woman who was bleeding from her head was forced to wait for two hours.

Video footage from her hours in the waiting room showed the elderly woman holding a white bandage on her head. The video then zoomed in on the television screen which said “Longest wait time to see a doctor or nurse 15 hrs – 30 mins.”

Canada has a universal public healthcare system, a socialist program wherein taxpayer dollars go toward most services.

Breitbart News’s Frances Martel reported in 2024:

Canadian patients have suffered long — and sometimes deadly — wait times for necessary care, as well as substandard services and minimal alternatives to the care the government prescribes. Socialists often tout Canada as a model for the world in pioneering universal health care and blame the overt shortcomings of the system on ‘underfunding,’ providing little context for exactly how much money would ensure a functional system.

Indeed, CBC reported Friday that Canadians waiting for care can spend days lying on stretchers and in storage rooms waiting for a bed to become available.

After Canadian citizen Cheryl Baxter waited years for hip replacement surgery through her country’s system, she decided to travel to a clinic in the United States where she paid out of pocket for the surgery, which was performed in a matter of weeks, Breitbart News reported in 2009.

In August, CEO of Registered Nurses Association of Ontario Doris Grinspun told City News, “The issue is that as much as we add nurses the population grow, [sic] right? And we are not adding enough and also there is exit of nurses.”

A few months later, Toronto Sun political columnist Lorne Gunter commented on the hospital wait times. “A lot of people have been blaming immigration lately. The liberals let in 2.3 million people over their last two years in office under Justin Trudeau,” he said. “And that swamp, there’s absolutely no question in my mind that that’s one of the big problems.”

Gushue, who was ultimately admitted and is recovering, told Fox she is at the point where she would rather pay for her healthcare and be treated fairly, adding that medical professionals are overworked and exhausted.

Canada was also recently in the news for being on its way to recording 100,000 deaths from assisted suicide, a practice that pro-life advocates are fighting against, Breitbart News reported March 7.