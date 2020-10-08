Mother of Teen Killed by Wisconsin Police Arrested, Injured During Protest

Reports from local media and witnesses say that the mother of Alvin Cole was injured while being arrested during a protest over his death. Cole was shot and killed by a Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, police officer in February.

UPDATE: Tracy Cole was released from a Wisconsin hospital after being treated for an injury to her arm.

BREAKING: Tracy Cole is now OUT of the hospital after being arrested while protesting @WauwatosaPD. She is protesting on behalf of her son, #AlvinCole, who was shot and killed on Feb 2 by now-suspended officer #JosephMensah Here is what she, and atty. @KimMotleysLaw had to say. pic.twitter.com/EzW0v6SYdX — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) October 9, 2020

TMJ NBC4 in Milwaukee reported that police arrested or detained Tracy Cole during a protest Thursday night. Mrs. Cole is the mother of Alvin Cole who police officer Joseph Mensah killed during an incident at a local mall in February. Protests erupted on Wednesday afternoon and evening after a grand jury declined to indict Officer Mensah in connection to the shooting.

The woman reportedly sustained an injury to her arm while being removed from a vehicle after an alleged violation of a local curfew put in place for the last two nights, the article states.

The Wauwatosa Police Department tweeted that a 49-year-old female required medical assistance after being arrested and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the individuals arrested, a 49 year-old female, requested medical attention. Wauwatosa Fire Department was promptly summoned, and this individual was transported to the hospital. — Wauwatosa Police (WI) (@WauwatosaPD) October 9, 2020

She is reported to be one of several people in the area who police arrested for “violating lawful orders.”

A tweet by TMJ reporter Shaun Gallagher shows a woman being treated and loaded into an ambulance at about that same time.

Woman cuffed is being taken into an ambulance. We believe a large number of protesters were arrested here near 76th & Milwaukee, right outside of Tosa East. Law enforcement is getting in some of the stranded vehicles and moving them from the roadway. pic.twitter.com/FQIoZYgZ61 — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) October 9, 2020

A local blog, Wisconsin Right Now, sheds more light on the incident. The website posted a video that was reportedly filmed in the vehicle that Mrs. Cole was removed from. The cell phone recording shows no video of the arrest but provides nearly 20 minutes of audio.

A Facebook post also shows Tracy Cole being loaded into an ambulance. This post claims police arrested Mrs. Cole and her three daughters.