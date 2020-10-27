Looting Continues During Overnight Rioting in Wake of Philadelphia Police Shooting Armed Black Man

Riots and looting broke out in Philadelphia in the wake the shooting of an armed Black man by two police officers on Monday. Police arrested nearly 40 people for looting, vandalism, and assaults on police officers, according to local media outlets and social media reports.

Philadelphia police officers arrested nearly 40 people in connection with overnight looting and vandalism in the wake of two police officers shooting and killing a Black man armed with a knife, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

An ABC6 News video shows people looting a Foot Locker store.

#BREAKING: More than 30 people have been detained and at least 30 police officers have been injured overnight after tensions erupt in West Philadelphia following a fatal police-involved shooting on Monday. Posted by 6abc Action News on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Police arrested at least one person in connection to the Foot Locker looting, CBSNPhilly reported.

Journalist Ernest Owens tweeted a photo showing the aftermath of looting at a Rainbow clothing store.

Rioters attempt to break into a pharmacy in Philadelphia.

Trying to bust into another pharmacy #Philly Philadelphia, PA pic.twitter.com/TmZFdT1NMF — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020

NBC10Philadelphia reports multiple acts of vandalism that continued through the night.

Reporter Randy Gyllenhaal said looters moved into multiple stores after police moved out of the area.

Some of the stores looting during the overnight riots included several Rite Aid pharmacies, a beauty supply store, ATMs, and a check-cashing store. Looted clothing could be seen discarded in the street.

A night of rioting and looting in West Philadelphia after police shot a man who they say was armed with a knife. Damage and looting reported at pharmacies, liquor stores, and shops along 52nd St @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/x5ae6Dente — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) October 27, 2020

4:45am more looting in West Phila https://t.co/Ytj7sEfpTs — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) October 27, 2020

The unrest began after two officers shot and killed an armed Black man, Walter Wallace, Jr. Video shot by a witness shows Wallace chasing two police officers around a car and into the street. Officers ordered Wallace repeatedly to drop the knife.

Wallace continued approaching the retreating officers with the knife extended toward the police. Multiple shots rang out and Wallace fell to the ground. A responding police officer loaded Wallace into a vehicle and drove him to the hospital. He later died from his wounds.

