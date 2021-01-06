PHOTO: Protester Sits in House Speaker Pelosi’s Office

Photos from the chaos surrounding the U.S. Capitol show an alleged Trump “supporter” sitting at a desk in the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Another photo shows a note left in the Speaker’s office.

A photo by Getty Images photographer Saul Loeb shows a man reported to be a Trump supporter sitting at a desk inside the office of Nancy Pelosi. The incident happened after protesters breached security in the U.S. Capitol and wandered throughout the building.

Another photo shows a note left on a desk inside the Speaker’s office. The note says, “We will not back down.”

Elsewhere, another man is seen sitting inside a desk in a congressional office.

