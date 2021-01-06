PHOTO: Protester Sits in House Speaker Pelosi’s Office

TOPSHOT - A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election …
Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Photos from the chaos surrounding the U.S. Capitol show an alleged Trump “supporter” sitting at a desk in the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Another photo shows a note left in the Speaker’s office.

A photo by Getty Images photographer Saul Loeb shows a man reported to be a Trump supporter sitting at a desk inside the office of Nancy Pelosi. The incident happened after protesters breached security in the U.S. Capitol and wandered throughout the building.

Another photo shows a note left on a desk inside the Speaker’s office. The note says, “We will not back down.”

Elsewhere, another man is seen sitting inside a desk in a congressional office.

A man wearing a Keep America Great flag and carrying a U.S. flag sits at a desk inside the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

