WATCH: 2nd Night of Looting Begins in Minneapolis Suburb After Police Shooting

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN - APRIL 11: People confront police outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters on April 11, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Protesters took to the streets today after 20 year old Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop by members of the Brooklyn Center police. …
Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Bob Price

A second night of looting broke out in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Monday night following Sunday’s shooting of an unarmed black man. The looting followed a protest outside the city’s police station.

Journalist Sophia Narwitz tweeted a series of videos showing looters breaking into multiple businesses in the Brooklyn Center area Monday night.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas also tweeted video showing looters ransacking a Dollar Tree store while police were tied up with protesters at the Brooklyn Center PD headquarters.

Following the looting, rioters reportedly set the Dollar Tree store on fire, journalist Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted.

Some businesses appeared to be spared from looting after stationing armed guards outside their establishments.

Protesters remained outside the police station until officers began deploying gas and less-lethal rounds into the crowd, Nartwitz tweeted.

State police officers continued utilizing crowd control munitions as they pushed the crowd back. Officers began making arrests in the crowd who refused to comply with the declared curfew.

