WATCH: 2nd Night of Looting Begins in Minneapolis Suburb After Police Shooting

A second night of looting broke out in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Monday night following Sunday’s shooting of an unarmed black man. The looting followed a protest outside the city’s police station.
Journalist Sophia Narwitz tweeted a series of videos showing looters breaking into multiple businesses in the Brooklyn Center area Monday night.
Btw. Looters. pic.twitter.com/heo0SiLG3d
— Sophia (Checkmark Killa) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) April 13, 2021
Townhall’s Julio Rosas also tweeted video showing looters ransacking a Dollar Tree store while police were tied up with protesters at the Brooklyn Center PD headquarters.
Because officers were occupied with guarding the Brooklyn Center police building, stores nearby, like this Dollar Tree, was ransacked by looters. pic.twitter.com/dMPZ463O6Y
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021
Following the looting, rioters reportedly set the Dollar Tree store on fire, journalist Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted.
Dollar Tree has been looted and set on fire here in Brooklyn Center #BrooklynCenter #BrooklynCenterMN #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/Oo9G32lZUn
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 13, 2021
Some businesses appeared to be spared from looting after stationing armed guards outside their establishments.
Some Brooklyn Center stores are being protected by civilians with firearms. The looters have stayed away from these places. pic.twitter.com/fAcmYFxLG6
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021
Protesters remained outside the police station until officers began deploying gas and less-lethal rounds into the crowd, Nartwitz tweeted.
Here we go!!!! pic.twitter.com/tv4usH57oa
— Sophia (Checkmark Killa) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) April 13, 2021
State police officers continued utilizing crowd control munitions as they pushed the crowd back. Officers began making arrests in the crowd who refused to comply with the declared curfew.
MN State Troopers used crowd control munitions after getting into a scuffle while trying to arrest some rioters. pic.twitter.com/LnhHh4RjNR
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021
