Kyle Rittenhouse Jury to Begin Second Day of Deliberations

The jury in the murder trial of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse will reconvene at 9:00 a.m. Central Standard Time at the Kenosha County Court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to resume deliberations as it attempts to reach a verdict on five charges.
Supporters of Rittenhouse, and supporters of Black Lives Matter, faced off on the steps of the courthouse in Kenosha throughout the day on the first day of deliberations, on Tuesday.
KENOSHA, WI – NOVEMBER 16: A Black Lives Matter supporter (L) argues with a supporter of Kyle Rittenhouse in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse while the jury deliberates the Rittenhouse trial on November 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 16: Demonstrators gather outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse as the jury deliberates in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on November 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, 18, stands accused in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
KENOSHA, WI – NOVEMBER 16: A supporter of Kyle Rittenhouse (L) argues with a Black Lives Matter supporter in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse while the jury deliberates the Rittenhouse trial on November 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
The jury deliberated for 8.5 hours, and had pizza for lunch, before retiring for the day.
Rittenhouse faces five charges: two murder charges, one attempted murder charge, and two charges of reckless endangerment. A weapons charge and a curfew violation were dropped.
