Kyle Rittenhouse Jury to Begin Second Day of Deliberations

The jury in the murder trial of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse will reconvene at 9:00 a.m. Central Standard Time at the Kenosha County Court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to resume deliberations as it attempts to reach a verdict on five charges.

Supporters of Rittenhouse, and supporters of Black Lives Matter, faced off on the steps of the courthouse in Kenosha throughout the day on the first day of deliberations, on Tuesday.

The jury deliberated for 8.5 hours, and had pizza for lunch, before retiring for the day.

Rittenhouse faces five charges: two murder charges, one attempted murder charge, and two charges of reckless endangerment. A weapons charge and a curfew violation were dropped.

