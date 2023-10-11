Judge Officially Dismisses Previous Gun Charge Against Hunter Biden

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika officially signed off Wednesday on dismissing a gun-possession charge against Hunter Biden that was previously dropped by now-Special Counsel David Weiss.

Weiss dropped the gun charge on October 5 as a procedural step that originated from the collapsed plea deal. The dismissed gun charge was replaced with three unrelated gun charges against the president’s son.

Weiss charged Hunter Biden on September 14 with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison and a $750,000 fine.

The president’s son pleaded not guilty to the charges and underwent drug testing. It was Hunter Biden’s first court appearance since a July 2023 hearing in which his original plea deal collapsed.

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

Federal authorities reportedly captured Hunter Biden’s mugshot in July, but the photo apparently remains concealed due to Justice Department policy.

Hunter Biden could stand trial if Weiss does not offer a plea deal as he offered in July. The charges could also be dismissed before trial, his lawyers claimed in September.

