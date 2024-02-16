An enraged mother is suing a Michigan psychiatric facility for $100 million after staff watched as her nine-year-old son was brutally beaten by a 15-year-old female patient, leaving him with brain damage.

The disturbing October 2023 attack was caught on security cameras inside Walter P. Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland, showing the moment the girl antagonized the little boy by stepping on his fingers after he stuck them underneath a door leading into the hallway.

The teen continued to taunt and threaten the younger child through the door, and nearby staff members did nothing to stop it. Instead, they opened the door between the two kids, footage obtained by FOX 2 Detroit shows.

Multiple staff members can then be seen watching as the girl chases the boy down the hallway, forcing him to crumple into a fetal position as she carries out her horrific attack.

The video shows the girl violently stomping the boy’s head onto the floor at least seven times before another staff member runs over and drags the teen away.

According to the victim’s attorney, Arnold Reed, one of the boy’s teeth was knocked “up into his gums” as staff members just sat there “watching this while he bleeds on the floor.”

“We don’t fault the young lady who did this. This young lady presumably has mental challenges as well,” Reed said. “That’s why you have adults who are responsible for the supervision of these children.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said an internal investigation was “completed by the State Hospital Administration and Office of Recipient Rights.”

“As a result, one employee was dismissed, one resigned before they could be dismissed, and another was suspended.”