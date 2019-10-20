Three 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were killed and three injured during a training accident on Sunday morning at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Fort Stewart officials said that the Bradley fighting vehicle soldiers were riding in was involved in an accident and that three soldiers were pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining three were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital to receive medical attention.

In a statement Sunday, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, said the community is devastated by the tragic loss.

He commented:

Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area. We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.

“The entire 3ID extends its deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers involved in this incident,” base officials said, adding that the names of the deceased have not yet been made known pending the identification of family members.

The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield issued a press release on Twitter Sunday morning following the accident.

Press release ref. this morning’s incident at #FortStewart. pic.twitter.com/7v5plSwdB3 — Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield (@USAGStewartHAAF) October 20, 2019

Also on Sunday, Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) expressed his condolences to the soldiers’ families on Twitter by stating that we will never understand the true cost of the sacrifices they make.

This is a tragic and devastating day. These brave soldiers gave everything for our nation. Amy & I send our most sincere condolences to the families and friends of these heroes and the 3ID community. The sacrifices of military families are greater than most of us will ever know. https://t.co/JMeU7TFa8a — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) October 20, 2019

“As we learn more about the situation, we are praying for the health, hope and recovery of the injured soldiers in the coming days ahead,” the congressman wrote in a later tweet.

“We can never truly properly convey our gratitude,” he concluded.

A U.S. Army spokesman declined to give any further information regarding the accident on Sunday morning, according to the Military Times.