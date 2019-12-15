Tunnel to Towers Foundation Pays Off Fallen Officer’s Mortgage

A police officer’s widow and son no longer have to worry about their mortgage payments thanks to a foundation’s generous gift.

When Claremont County Detective Bill Brewer was shot and killed in February by 24-year-old Wade Winn during a standoff in Pierce Township, Ohio, his family was devastated.

However, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation recently paid off every bit of their mortgage to ease their heavy burden, according to NBC 4.

“It’s truly an honor to be chosen by this amazing foundation. Braxton and I have been blessed by so many, and we are so thankful for everything,” Jamie said in a statement.

The foundation’s website said its mission is to “honor our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country.”

Throughout the month of December, the foundation will provide “24 catastrophically injured veterans and Gold Star and Fallen First Responder families with mortgage-free homes.”

Despite the pain of their loss, Jamie said she and her 8-year-old son were overwhelmed by the love and support they received from the community and beyond.

“Our hearts are forever broken, as Bill is no longer here with us. We are forever proud that the world knows just how special Bill truly was,” she concluded.

The Brewer’s home was the 13th mortgage the organization has taken care of as part of its Season of Hope event.

Friday, foundation CEO Frank Siller announced that from now on, the charity would pay off the mortgages of every policeman killed in the line of duty, all across the nation.

“Let’s let every family know, of our law enforcement, that God forbid something happens and they go out and they get shot and killed in the line of duty, that we are going to take care of it,” Siller commented.

“We owe it to these families, we owe it. We need to give them the peace of mind that God forbid something like this happens, they don’t have to worry about their mortgage.”