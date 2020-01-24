Illinois Naval Base on Lockdown, Staff Ordered to ‘Take Cover’

The Naval Station Great Lakes is on lockdown Friday as law enforcement search for a “gate runner” ahead of a graduation ceremony slated to take place at the Illinois station.

In a Facebook post, the base ordered personnel to “take cover in nearest building or structure,” while individuals inside were asked to “run, hide, fight” and await further instruction.

Speaking to NBC Chicago, Lake County Sheriff Spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said a vehicle rammed the base’s front gate and that officers were conducting a search for a person within the station.

“No one was harmed and no property was damaged,” said a public information officer for the base.

Due to the incident, the graduation ceremony was pushed back to 10 a.m. local time instead of 9 a.m. “due to a variety of circumstances,” the officer added.

There are no additional details known at this time.

