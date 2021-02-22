A Boeing 757-200 plane operated by Delta Airlines has made an emergency landing at Salt Lake International Airport Monday afternoon due to engine issues, an airport spokeswoman told KUTV.
This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.
A Boeing 757-200 plane operated by Delta Airlines has made an emergency landing at Salt Lake International Airport Monday afternoon due to engine issues, an airport spokeswoman told KUTV.
This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.