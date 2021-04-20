Massachusetts Is Number One on ‘Snobbiest States’ List

Massachusetts has been ranked as the number one “snobbiest state,” according to a recently released survey.

According to career site Zippia, most of the states on the “snobbiest states” list are located in New England. Vermont ranked second, and Connecticut ranked at number three.

Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine also made the top ten.

Zippia, which is based out of California, put together its list by weighing variables such as how much of the population has a master’s degree, the percent of the population with arts and humanities, the number of Ivy League colleges per state, and how much wine a state consumes.

This is what the site had to say about Massachusetts:

“How do you tell someone went to Harvard? You don’t, but trust me, they’ll tell you. In addition to being home to a prestigiously smug university, Massachusetts is ridiculously more educated than the rest of the country and has a strong appreciation for wine. Sounds like a perfect breeding ground for snobbiness and artisanal cheese stands.”

Another listing of “snobbiest suburbs” found Cambridge, Massachusetts, in first place, giving more reasons to rank on Massachusetts as the “snobbiest place” in the country. The state has also been known to be one of the most expensive places in America to buy a home.

But when looking at rankings of “snobbiest cities” in the country, Beantown ranked at number five while New York City took first place.