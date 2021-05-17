PHOTOS: Firefighters Help Rescue Dog Trapped at Bottom of Deep Pit

A dog in Georgia is back home and safe with his family after he was rescued from a precarious situation recently.

According to the Cobb County Animal Services, Ty McIntyre was looking over a property when he spotted the pup trapped at the bottom of a humongous hole and called for help to save him, WSB-TV reported Friday.

It seemed the canine had tumbled into the pit and was unable to climb out on his own.

“Members of Animal Services and the Cobb County Fire Department helped rescue the dog. It is unclear how long the pup had been stuck in the hole,” WSB-TV reported.

In a Facebook post, Cobb County shared a photo of the dog, who appeared to be covered in mud, looking up at his rescuers from the bottom of the pit.

The photos also showed a firefighter standing on a ladder while he helped the dog to safety:

“Thank you to our Cobb Animal Services and Cobb Fire staff for saving a sweet dog! Big thanks also to Ty McIntyre, who was checking the property, found the dog stuck in a hole and called Animal Services,” the post read.

“The doggie was rescued unharmed and reunited with his owner shortly after,” it continued.

The reason for the pit was not immediately clear, but several Facebook users praised the firefighters for saving the pup’s life.

One person called their actions “Superb work!!” while another user described the rescuers as heroes.

“That is some ‘hole’. It looks man-made and like it has been there a while. It sounds like the dog got lucky in his bad luck that someone saw him and thank goodness for that!” a person commented.

“Incredible job everyone!! So grateful to you all and glad the pup made it home to his family,” someone else wrote.