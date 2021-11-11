A 17-year-old Eagle Scout rescued two people who were drowning at the beach this past summer and recounted his story in a recent interview.

Bryce Corcoran of New Orleans is being hailed as a hero after his quick-thinking rescue while on a family vacation in August. He recently shared his story with WGNO, which aired on November 11.

While Brian was at the beach, he heard a commotion coming from the water. Once he looked to see what was happening, he realized two people were drowning.

“I saw them like wailing their arms, screaming as loud as they could — kind of like bobbing up and down a little bit,” he told WGNO. “So I grabbed the boogie board that I was on, swam out there, put this girl on it, went back out with another boogie board, and put some other guy on it that was laying on his back.”

When a WGNO reporter asked Bryce what it means to be a hero, the 17-year-old responded by saying, “It means just doing the greater good for the community.”



For his act of bravery, Bryce received the Boy Scout National Heroism Award, according to WGNO.

Bryce’s mother Bronwyn Corcoran happens to be her son’s scoutmaster and told WWLTV how proud she is of Bryce.

“I’m very very proud of him, and I was even more proud when I saw him in action saving those people’s lives,” she stated.

“I truly believe in the program,” she went on to add. “It teaches the boys and girls so many life skills. As well as teaching them to find their path in life and where their talents are.”

The Heroism Award is given to scouts “who demonstrate ‘heroism and skill in saving or attempting to save a life at minimal personal risk,'” according to Scouting Magazine.