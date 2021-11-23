This past Sunday morning, at about 9:30am, Officer Ken Hanket was driving down Sunnyside when he saw a white vehicle drive left of center, go over an embankment and create a large splash. This happened in front of the Gentlebrook complex and the vehicle had driven into the retention pond located there and was now partially submerged. Officer Hanket was there within 5 seconds of the vehicle and driver entering the water and he was in the water next to the driver before she knew what had happened. Officer Ken Hanket called for EMS and kept the driver calm while summoning other necessary resources and eventually convinced the driver to walk with him to the shore. They walked slowly together, in the very cold and slippery, nearly waist deep water, to the awaiting ambulance. I always talk about our “average response time” but watch the (partial) cruiser video, you too will see the splash. His response time was instant! Well done Ken! As often happens, Ken did not start out his day planning to do something heroic, but he did not hesitate when heroics were needed. Honestly, he did not pause long enough to assess whether the vehicle was stable or could sink further, he did not know or think about the depth of the water, he saw a driver in distress and he acted, as we expect him to do. Never-the-less, his actions significantly reduced her danger and significantly increased his, clearly a heroic act! Now, I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you the rest of the story. Ken was cold and wet. Since we have no lockers and no locker room, Ken had to drive home to change, He had been in waist deep, very cold water for more than 5 minutes and he didn’t get the warm blankets and the ambulance ride that the other individual got, he had to drive home, strip outside and then begin to warm himself up. Fortunately, he does plan for the unexpected and he had extra work boots and a full uniform at ready at home and we only lost his services for about an hour and a half. Think about what a decent facility would have meant to this hero on this day. Even though he had no idea who was driving the car, he risked everything for the driver. He did not hesitate then and he is not complaining now. Please read my past posts, this is the type of officer that patrols Hartville all day, everyday. Citizens of Hartville, how do you say thank you for this type of service? Does it even deserve your appreciation? When does his safety and comfort become important enough for you to go out of your way for him? We don’t ask for much, just a safe and efficient building to work in. If you read what I have written today, it is very obvious that we see you, we hear you and we care. What is not clear, is whether there is reciprocity, from any more than the few who normally comment and like this page. There will be a meeting of the Hartville Village Council Finance Committee on November 30th at 5:30pm to discuss the police facility. If you care, try to be there, I promise you won’t have to risk your life and wade into waist deep, very cold water to save us! GOD Bless

Posted by Hartville Police Department on Monday, November 22, 2021