A lieutenant with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) has been transferred to a transit district after a video surfaced appearing to show a female subordinate grinding on his lap during their precinct’s Christmas party, according to reports and footage.

Warning Explicit Content. Watch Below:

In a video obtained by Daily Mail, a rookie female officer wearing a checkered miniskirt, a black crop top, and knee-high boots grinds on Lt. Nick McGarry’s lap, according to New York Post and New York Daily News sources. The lieutenant, who is married with children, holds on to her thighs as she gyrates on his waist. At one point, the subordinate gets up, turns around, and proceeds to straddle his leg while he latches on to her lower back. One person appears to hand him a wad of cash.

The New York Daily News reported the two shared an embrace at the end of the raunchy dance.

McGarry’s superiors have launched an investigation into the incident that occurred at Rory Dolan’s Restaurant and Bar in Yonkers during the 44th Precinct’s Christmas Party on Thursday, sources told the New York Post.

In 2017, McGarry was praised by the 42nd Precinct’s official Twitter account when he became “one of the newest members” of the Sergeants Benevolent Association. “You make us all Proud. Keep up the great work,” the tweet stated.

Congratulations to one of the newest members of the SBA Nicholas McGarry 👮🏼‍♀️You make us all Proud. Keep up the great work. pic.twitter.com/osz2UffIry — NYPD 42nd Precinct (@NYPD42Pct) April 28, 2017

In light of last week’s episode, McGarry has been transferred from his usual post at the 44th precinct in the Bronx to the borough’s Transit District 12, sources told the New York Daily News.

He “knows he f–ked up,” a police source told the New York Post.

“Messing with your subordinate is a no-no on the job,” the source added.

They added that the subordinate “doesn’t know any better because she just came on the job. I can’t even tell you how many times they tell incoming supervisors that.”

“It sets a bad precedent,” the source said.

Rory Dolan’s patrons expressed differing views on the risqué dance.

“To be honest with you, at a family restaurant, that shouldn’t be happening,” a customer named Elias told the Post. “But what can you do?”

Mark D said, “That’s the whole point of a Christmas party — you let yourself go.”