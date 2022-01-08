A recently engaged woman named Bailey Kenworthy wanted to announce the exciting news from the rooftops of New York City, but she did not get the usual response.

She mistakenly believed residents would care about her major life event, the New York Post reported on Friday.

“I’m engaged, New York!” Texas resident Kenworthy, 24, yelled from an apartment window in a clip posted on social media recently.

“Shut the f**k up!” a cyclist was heard yelling in response from far below the window.

“I just love it here,” the young woman jokingly said to the camera.

The clip has since garnered millions of views and over 367,000 likes, according to Kenworthy’s TikTok profile.

“I love that my video is blowing up,” said Kenworthy, who is a patient service specialist for the University of Texas Medical Branch’s COVID Urgent Care.

“I enjoy when others laugh at my jokes,” she added.

The young woman and her fiancé, 28-year-old Miguel, were in Manhattan when they went to the Dumbo pier. That was where he proposed to her.

“He played it off by putting our camera on a bench and was like, ‘Let’s record ourselves posing,'” she recalled, adding, “As we’re posing, he then did it.”

The couple plans to wed in November 2023.

Meanwhile, some commenters referenced the show Friends, when the character Monica Gellar announces from her own balcony, “I’m engaged! I’m engaged!”

“Ok Monica,” one user reportedly wrote, while another said, “This is giving Monica vibes.”

On Friday, Kenworthy shared the Post article on her Facebook page and said, “Our tiktok video going viral was definitely the cherry on top of our proposal!”

Followers congratulated her and said they thought the video was funny, while one person wrote, “So happy that I got to read your story in the New York post about you becoming engaged.”

“This New Yorker is PROUD to congratulate you and your Fiancé and Hopefully, You can make NYC either a second home or a place that you can come back to as often as possible,” the user commented.