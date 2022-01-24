Georgia Woman Rescues ‘Abandoned’ Dog from Garbage Pile

A dog found living in a garbage pile in Georgia was rescued by a kind-hearted resident on Friday.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, the Catoosa County Government announced in a Facebook post that the pooch was discovered behind a building in Fort Oglethorpe. The female dog was either lost or abandoned and shivering in the cold.

“She runs away and hides when someone approaches, but we left some food which she gobbled up. She seems to stay on the old couch,” the post stated. “Due to COVID issues our Animal Control department is down to one person and they cannot pick her up.”

Community members quickly announced they were eager to help.

“If she is not taken care of when I get back to town tonight I’ll go and try to catch her and get her to a warm home,” one person commented.

“If you can catch her I will take her into an inside home with a fenced in back yard,” said another.

Just after 1:00 p.m., the Catoosa County Government announced a Good Samaritan named Danielle Moore rescued the pup.

“The story of the little dog abandoned and found in a trash heap has a very happy ending … We live in a great, loving community!” the post reads.